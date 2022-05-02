The Rookie S04E21 Mother's Day

The Rookie 4x21 "Mother's Day" Season 4 Episode 21 Promo Trailer HD - Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan’s desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready.

Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy must manage expectations in their respective relationships as they decide on their plans for Mother’s Day and a romantic vacation on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday, May 8th on ABC.

- Starring: Nathan Fillion, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T.

Jones