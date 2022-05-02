Starmer denies rumours of Labour Lib Dem local election pact

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer refutes the existence of any pacts between Labour and the Liberal Democrats in upcoming local election, saying he wouldn't take what Conservative Co-Chairman Oliver Dowden says about it "seriously".

He explains they are fielding more candidates "than ever" and argues these rumours are an example of the Tories "spraying mud" rather than focusing on the cost of living crisis.

Report by Edwardst.

