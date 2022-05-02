Today's Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty end lower. Indusind Bank surges | Oneindia News

Early losses were mostly a reaction to Wall Street's slump on Friday, but markets recovered most of their early losses as investors covered some shorts ahead of Tuesday's trading holiday.

The strong GST collections in April also helped to calm the nerves of investors, who are already feeling the effects of the ongoing conflict and volatile oil prices.

Investors are also anticipating the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, which is scheduled for later this week.

The Nifty is holding above the 16800 level, but it is failing to maintain momentum.

