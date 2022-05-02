Germany could cope with Russian oil embargo by end of year, says minister

Diplomats say the EU is edging towards a ban on Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.
A crisis meeting in Brussels is also seeking unity against Moscow's demand for gas payments in roubles.
Diplomats say the EU is edging towards a ban on Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.
A crisis meeting in Brussels is also seeking unity against Moscow's demand for gas payments in roubles.
The bloc’s executive is expected to propose a phased-in embargo on Russian oil, taking effect by year-end, after Germany came out..
Watch VideoPretending to be dead in front of the German parliament — protesters say Germany and the EU have blood on their..