US Sends Pelosi & Schiff to Ukraine, Sending Suicide Drone Next? | More Food Plants On Fire | Ep 389

As is custom, Joe Biden was mocked at the White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend.

However, the jokes this year were delivered by Trevor Noah and were painful, because while Joe laughed, they are all true and all completely avoidable failures.

Plus, things are heating up in Europe as Russia violated Swedish airspace, the U.S. prepares to send suicide drones to Ukraine and Putin is reportedly scheduled to undergo cancer surgery.

Fear not though, the U.S. sent Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky, because that will help and Elon may have a new CEO lined up for Twitter and much more.