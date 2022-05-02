Live From America 5.2.22 @5pm WE ARE FINALLY WINNING THE CULTURE WAR!

Project Veritas reports of terrorists actively residing in the United States - The Supreme Court rules 9-0 for Freedom of Speech - Ron Desantis responds to Trevor Noah and the Elites attacking him - Desantis says he wants to ban child sex changes - Visit www.anthemsoftware.com to help grow your small business - NYC raises it's COVID alert - Dr. Birx says prepare for a summer surge of COVID - The George Soros headline nobody is talking about - Mike Lindell re-joins Twitter just to be banned again hours later - We are winning the culture war focusing on the safety of our children - The dangers of SIN!

