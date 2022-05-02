Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala.
Celebs Arrive For Met Gala 2022
TMZ.com
It's that time of year again ... the Met Gala is in full effect, as celebs make their way down the red carpet for the biggest night..
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala.
It's that time of year again ... the Met Gala is in full effect, as celebs make their way down the red carpet for the biggest night..
Actors Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will co-chair this year's Gala.