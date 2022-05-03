Star Trek Picard s2 - Inside The Action Of Season 2's Stunts

Star Trek Picard s2 - Inside The Action Of Season 2's Stunts Trailer HD - From hand-to-hand combat with Confederation guards to a car accident and a car chase, Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard doesn't go easy on stuntwork.

Luckily, Stunt Coordinator Guy Fernandez was more than capable of taking it on.

Go inside this season's stunts with Fernandez, Evan Evagora (Elnor) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine).

