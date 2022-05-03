Dateline The Last Day

Dateline The Last Day Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Synopsis: Every murder investigation begins with the end – the victim’s last day.

What starts out as an ordinary, routine day suddenly turns violent and ends in tragedy.

A college student out for a run, a young woman discovering she’s about to become a mom, a father leaving for work -- all everyday lives that were brutally cut short.

What happened during their final hours – what were the decisions made, the split-second miscalculations, the turn of luck that ended up being the difference between life and death?

We follow investigators as they take us step-by-step through those last crucial hours, digging for clues and hunting down the killers.

By re-living their pivotal last days, we’ll come to understand what happened to the victims and why in Dateline: The Last Day.