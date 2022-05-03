Reese On The Radio Rundown - May 2, 2022

More fallout from Elon Musk buying Twitter.
The best moments from the WHCD with Trevor Noah.
CNN mentions black Republicans.
Project Veritas has new information on evacuees out for Afghanistan.
More fallout from Elon Musk buying Twitter.
The best moments from the WHCD with Trevor Noah.
CNN mentions black Republicans.
Project Veritas has new information on evacuees out for Afghanistan.
Is the pandemic over? No one seems to be on the same page. More Twitter fallout! And its GLORIOUS! Californians protest Disney?