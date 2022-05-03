Hrithik Roshan TROLLED For Enjoying Lunch With Ex Wife Sussanne And Kids, Netizens Find It Strange
Hrithik Roshan TROLLED For Enjoying Lunch With Ex Wife Sussanne And Kids, Netizens Find It Strange

Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted having lunch with his ex-wife Sussanne and kids in Mumbai.

Well soon after the video surfaced online netizens made fun of and trolled the actor.

Have a look at the video to know more in detail.