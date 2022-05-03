Kim Kardashian shed 16lbs in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian lost 16lbs and didn't eat sugar or carbs for three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress at this year's Met Gala.