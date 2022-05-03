Kim Kardashian shed 16lbs in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian lost 16lbs and didn't eat sugar or carbs for three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress at this year's Met Gala.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian lost 16lbs and didn't eat sugar or carbs for three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress at this year's Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian once again showed just how powerful she is by turning up at the Met Gala in New York in the $5 million dress Marilyn..