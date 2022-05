FINAL 49ers Mock Draft With Deebo Samuel TRADE | Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks Or Tyler Linderbaum?

Latest San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft with a Deebo Samuel Trade!

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2022 NFL Draft with Deebo Samuel trade rumors roaring.

Despite not having a first round pick and sending away one of those two third-round compensatory selections, the 49ers still have nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

49ers Report host Chase Senior reveals his 2022 49ers NFL Mock Draft, including a Deebo Samuel trade.

Check out this 49ers Mock Draft with trades!