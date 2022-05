Charles Spurgeon - Morning and Evening (Morning only) - April 29

I read Charles Spurgeon's "Morning and Evening" sometimes and so today when I was reading it my camera was on the table so I decided, why not share it with others.

What I do is "translate" it to slightly more modern English instead of the older English.

Let me know in the comments or by your "like" if you'd like me to continue posting these.

I'm happy to share a few each week if there is some interest.

If not, no worries.