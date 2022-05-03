Prime Minister insists he is honest person in GMB interview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Good Morning Britain interviewer Susannah Reid that he is an honest person and argues he "does his best" to represent the things he believes "faithfully".

When told by Reid that people say he occasionally "lies", he refers to the repeated denial of parties at Downing Street during lockdown he made in the House of Commons and explains that he was "inadvertently wrong".

Report by Edwardst.

