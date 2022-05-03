New Zealand rocket launched to send 34 satellites into orbit

A California-based company got closer to pulling off the feat of catching a falling rocket on Tuesday as it seeks to make them reusable for satellite launches.
A California-based company got closer to pulling off the feat of catching a falling rocket on Tuesday as it seeks to make them reusable for satellite launches.
Mahia, New Zealand (SPX) Apr 02, 2022
Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company,..
A rocket company will try to catch a booster as it plummets through the air, a feat that could usher in a new era of cheaper and..