Madhya Pradesh: Two tribal men beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter | Oneindia News

Two tribal men were beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district; Today, a curfew was ordered in parts of Rajasthan's Jodhpur; A police case has been filed against Raj Thackeray; France's Naval Group today said it is unable to participate in Centre's P-75I project.

#Seoni #MadhyaPradesh #Tribals