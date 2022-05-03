PM tells Ukraine's Parliament this is their 'finest hour'

Boris Johnson tells Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada that their resistance to the Russian invasion has been their country's "finest hour" and one of the "great feats of arms of the 21st century".

Speaking via video-link from Downing Street, the British prime minister describes the "beating back" of Russia's forces from Kyiv as "exploding the myth" of Putin's invincibility and exposing the "historic folly" that Putin has made - ruling by fear and refusing to have free elections.

Report by Edwardst.

