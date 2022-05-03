Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress to Met Gala

Kardashian was captured in the dress on the red carpet of the closing night of the Met Gala.

SNL star Pete Davidson accompanied her.

The dress was worn by the Hollywood icon in 1962 when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to then President John F.

Kennedy.

The moment is considered quintessential of the cross over between U.S. politics and U.S. popular culture.

Monroe elicited gasps from the audience when the dress was revealed on stage, .

... and her rendition of 'Happy Birthday' fanned the rumor mill as to the nature of the relationship between she and Kennedy.

I can now retire from politics after having had 'Happy Birthday' sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way, President John F.

Kennedy, via CNN.

The dress was designed and created by Jean Luis more than 60 years ago.

Ripley's Believe it or Not!

Loaned the dress to the reality star.

The museum purchased the dress for nearly $5 million during an auction in 2016.

The dress appeared to cause Kardashian difficulty walking, as it seemed to do for Marylin Monroe.

Ripley's Believe it or Not!

Did not allow the dress to be altered in any way.

According to Kardashian, she lost 16 pounds in order to be able to wear the dress.

It was such a challenge, it was like a role.

I was determined to fit it.

I don't think they believed I was gonna do it, but I did it, Kim Kardashian, via CNN.

Despite the controversy sparked by her comments about weight-loss, Kardashian tweeted that "I am forever grateful for this moment."