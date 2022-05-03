THE SUPREME LEAK + THE DEATH OF ROE? | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 05.03.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with LIVE updates and analysis of the ongoing saga coming from Washington DC following an egregious and unprecedented leak out of the Supreme Court which appears to indicate that Roe v.

Wade is poised to be overturned, effectively saving the lives of millions of unborn children every year.

Charlie reacts to the leak, as outlined in a shocking POLITICO piece from last night, and lays out a roadmap for what this all means when it comes to the fight for life in the United States.