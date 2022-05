PM: We won't make mistake of letting Putin have land again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada that Ukraine's allies must be "humble" about how they allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex Crimea in 2014.

Speaking via video-link, he says the West was "too slow" to grasp what was happening and failed to impose sanctions, vowing they would not make "same mistake again".

Report by Edwardst.

