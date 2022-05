DC League of Super-Pets with Dwayne Johnson | Official Trailer 2

Watch the official trailer 2 for the animated superhero comedy movie DC League of Super-Pets, directed by Jared Stern.

It features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves.

DC League of Super-Pets Release Date: July 29, 2022