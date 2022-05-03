Dozens arrested as Armenia opposition protests up pressure on PM

Police detain protesters at anti-government demonstrations in the Armenian capital Yerevan, as opposition parties mount pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his "treacherous" handling of a territorial dispute with arch-foe Azerbaijan.
Police detain protesters at anti-government demonstrations in the Armenian capital Yerevan, as opposition parties mount pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his "treacherous" handling of a territorial dispute with arch-foe Azerbaijan.
Police detain protesters at anti-government demonstrations in the Armenian capital Yerevan, as opposition parties mount pressure on..