Pfizer's First Quarter Profits Blast Past 2022 Forecast

ABC reports that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and treatment sales helped propel the pharmaceuticals company beyond Wall Street's first quarter expectations.

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty raked in over $13 billion in sales for the first quarter.

The vaccine has remained Pfizer's top selling product for almost the last year.

The drugmaker's pill treatment Paxloid reportedly added an additional $1.5 billion to the company's sales.

ABC reports that Pfizer's, profits grew 61% , in the first quarter.

On May 3, the company posted a net income of $7.86 billion and first quarter adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share.

The results easily exceeded the $1.49 increase predicted by industry analysts.

Compared to the same time last year, the company's revenue skyrocketed 77% , to reach $25.66 billion.

According to ABC, the drugmaker expects the company's total revenue in 2022 to reach between $98 billion and $102 billion.

Pfizer's COVID vaccine launched late in 2020 and quickly became the company's top selling product by the second quarter of 2021.

In December of 2021, Pfizer's stock reached an all-time high of $61.71 per share.