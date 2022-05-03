Live From America 5.3.22 @5pm A WAR FOR OUR CHILDREN IS A WAR WORTH FIGHTING TO THE DEATH!

Charlie Kirk actually gets through to a regretful transgender man - This is a war for our children born and unborn - Applesauce Joe calls the SCOTUS opinion terrible but in 1982 he had a very different view - Planned Parenthood dumped $150 million into the midterm elections - Guest Doc Washburn running for Governor of Arkansas - The CDC used cell phone data to track churches and schools!

- Illegal Aliens sue TX officials - Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren has a meltdown over the possibility of ending Roe V Wade