All the Details Behind Olivia Rodrigo’s 1920s-Meets-Y2K Beauty Look for the Met Gala 2022

“We wanted to achieve that dreamy, glamorous silent film era vision while still having that teenage rock star edge,” says her makeup artist Lilly Keys.Director: Blair WatersDP: Gabe HardenEditor: Michael SuyedaProducer: Gabrielle ReichProducer, On-Set: Amanda KreugerAssistant Camera: Lily NordheimerAudio: Kurt PierceAssociate Producer: Kristen EngelsonFilmed on Location: The Carlyle, A Rosewood HotelAssistant Editors:Justin Symonds, JC Scruggs, Andy Morell, Billy Ward & Cory StevensPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost-Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziProduction Coordinator: Jane DiBartoloProduction Manager: Kit FogartyProduction Manager: Victor Cifrè IIEntertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio KletnoyShowrunner: Felicia KelleyDirector of Content Production, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinManager, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra GurvitchSenior Director, Creative Development: Alice ParkSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Joe Pickard