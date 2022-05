Mike Crane with the Slate of Candidates for Coweta Board of Education

Join Mike and his special guests (Candidates for Coweta County Board of Education) who believe parents and the community should have a say in the public education system in Coweta County.- Maxwell Britton, Cory Gambardella, Linda Menk, and Megan Smith all join Mike to discuss how to improve the Public Schools in Coweta County for our students, teachers and parents.