Covid-19 Update: 3,205 fresh cases reported in India |Oneindia News

India reported 3,205 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 19,509.
#Covid-19cases #FreshCovid-19cases #Covid-19inIndia
India reported 3,205 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 19,509.
#Covid-19cases #FreshCovid-19cases #Covid-19inIndia
India reported a slight decline in the number of Covid-19 cases as 2,568 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the..
The total case tally of Covid-19 cases at IIT-Madras has now risen to 171.
#IITMadras #Covid-19 #TamilNadu