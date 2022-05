Reeves: Starmer's conduct different from govt rule-breaking

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says there is a huge difference between the "industrial scale rule-breaking" at No 10 throughout the Covid lockdown and Keir Starmer's conduct.

The Labour leader was pictured eating a takeaway and drinking a beer at his constituency office in Durham in the lead up to the local elections last year.

Report by Blairm.

