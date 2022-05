Stock Market: Sensex dives 1306 points as RBI surprisingly hikes repo rates | Oneindia News

Market close: Indian stocks plummeted in the final hour of trading Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India announced a surprise 40 basis point increase in the key policy rate.

Banks and financial institutions were the hardest hit.

Globally, investors are bracing for the US Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 2000.

