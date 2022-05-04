Phoebe Bridgers says she had an abortion while on tour last year

Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion last October as she spoke out on leaked papers by the US Supreme Court, which threaten to criminalise abortions for Americans.
Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion last October as she spoke out on leaked papers by the US Supreme Court, which threaten to criminalise abortions for Americans.
The 27 year old shared: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.
“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy,” the singer revealed on Instagram after a..