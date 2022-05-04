Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level Since 2009

CNBC reports that home prices in the United States are continuing to soar more than they have historically.

Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider, estimates that 95% of the 100 largest housing markets in America are less affordable for the average homebuyer.

CNBC reports that figure was only 6% at the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, 37 housing markets are more expensive than they've ever been.

Mortgage News Daily reports that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which began at 3.29% this year.

Reached 5.55% on May 2.

CNBC reports rates could climb even higher following a Federal Reserve meeting on May 4.

According to Black Knight, if home prices increase by 5% or if mortgage rates rise 50 basis points.

Home affordability will be the worst it's ever been