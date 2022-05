UP policeman, who allegedly Raped 13-year-old Rape survivor, gets arrested | Oneindia News

A video has gone viral on the internet showing youth of Punjab lining up to buy drugs; UP cop, who allegedly Raped 13-year-old Rape survivor, is arrested; The RBI increased its repurchase rate to 4.40%; P Chidambaram had to face protests from lawyers and party supporters at the Calcutta High Court.

#UPCopArrested # TilakdhariSaroj #RapeSurvivor