Dems Continue To Project Anger Over SCOTUS Projected Roe V. Wade Decision

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren is very angry about the Supreme Court's apparent vote to overturn the landmark Roe v.

Wade decision in a draft opinion.

She says that ending abortion is bad for all women, but especially for the most vulnerable ones.

Liz, who looked angry, says that the court's decision to overturn Roe will have a big impact on the most vulnerable women in our country.