Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala With Regé-Jean Page

"The American story is an immigrant story, so if we're talking Italian fashion that has redefined American fashion, that's Giorgio Armani," says Page of his Met Gala look.Director: Josh PetersDP: Bradley CreditEditor: Evan AllanProducer: Naomi NishiProducer, On-Set: Nurys CastilloAssistant Camera: Josh CatubigAudio: Nick DalessioAssociate Producer: Kristen EngelsonProduction Assistant: Jet CafuliFilmed on Location: The Lowell HotelPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost-Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziProduction Coordinator: Jane DiBartoloProduction Manager: Kit FogartyProduction Manager: Victor Cifrè IIEntertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio KletnoyShowrunner: Felicia KelleyDirector of Content Production, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinManager, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra GurvitchSenior Director, Creative Development: Alice ParkSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Joe Pickard