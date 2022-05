Starmer: Govt out touch, ideas and excuses

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has branded the government as "out of touch, out of ideas, and out of excuses" ahead of the local elections on Thursday.

He also confirmed he had not been contacted by Durham Police over a photo of him having a beer and takeaway in his constituency office.

Report by Alibhaiz.

