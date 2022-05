Libs Continue To Rage, Violence Erupts Over Roe V. Wade | CDC Tracked Phones During COVID | Ep 391

The left is losing their minds even more by the minute in the aftermath of the Supreme Court leak regarding a possible change to Roe vs.

Wade.

Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Yamiche Alcindor all spoke in rage, violence erupted in Los Angeles and who is the leaker?

Plus, Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, the West may put sanctions on China ahead of a possible invasion of Taiwan and the CDC tracked millions of cell phones in America during the pandemic.