Fire Up All Your Muscles With This 30-Minute Full-Body Challenge

Join fitness trainer Kinsey Diment for a 30-minute full-body workout that will activate all of your muscles.

In this routine, you'll start with jumping jacks, then work your way up to high knees, weighted rowing exercises, bear-plank holds, butterfly crunches, and more moves that will keep your core engaged through the entire routine.

Get ready to feel your muscles on fire!

All you need is a mat and a set of dumbbells to get started.

Diment's outfit: GymShark