Live From America 5.4.22 @5pm RED STATES NEED TO BAN ABORTION WHILE IN SESSION NOW!

Biden says that MAGA is an organization and radical - Kamala Harris is the White House's pick to fight SCOTUS abortion opinion - Red States have an opportunity right now to take over - Letitia "Looney Tunes" James brags about her abortion - Bernie Sanders gets a dose of reality with 2 Democrats say "NO WAY" to ending filibuster - Fed bumps up interest rates and it will backfire - Biden has another horrible record with trade deficit - Eric Swalwell is breaking house ethics rules again - Hunter Biden's computer repairman files HUGE lawsuit - BIG WIN for Ron Desantis and all Floridians - Teacher fired in FL for sexualizing middle schoolers