Draft US Supreme Court Decision Leaked

LIVESTREAM May 4, 2022 at 8:00pm EST!

Join Barry W.

Bussey and Professor Bruce N.

Cameron, J.D., the Reed Larson Professor of Labor Law at Regent University as they discuss the implications of the leaked draft of Justice Alito's majority decision in the Dobbs case before the US Supreme Court.

The overturning of Roe v.

Wade is expected to face a lot of opposition.

How important is confidentiality in the Supreme Court?

Has this ever happened before?

What are the implications of this development?

What does it mean for the Court going forward?

These and many other questions will be addressed by Professor Cameron.

Stay tuned!