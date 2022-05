Weird The Al Yankovic Story Movie

Weird The Al Yankovic Story Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY explores every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Directed by Eric Appel starring Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson release date Fall 2022 (on The Roku Channel)