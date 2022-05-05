FULL SHOW: Democrats Launch Domestic Terror Operation in Response to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

After 24 hours of complete leftist meltdown, Owen Shroyer takes some of the highlight clips of liberals going wild after the Supreme Court leak, deranged behavior documented from coast to coast.

One individual, Kevin Whitt, witnessed this behavior for himself; he joins the show to talk about his experience.

Pfizer is reporting record profits thanks to the covid vaccine, which we were told was free.

How does that work?

Biden promotes the war in Ukraine in front of a bunch of missiles at a Lockheed manufacturing plant.

The formerly anti-war American left ignores it.

Ty and Charlene Bollinger join to discuss their new documentary film series, propaganda exposed.