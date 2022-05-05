'I thought he was joking': Amber Heard recalls first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

Amber Heard thought it was "a joke" when Johnny Depp allegedly slapped her for the first time when she asked about one of his tattoos.
Johnny Depp isn't Amber Heard's first rocky romance — the actress has had several headline-making relationships overs the years.
Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it."I knew I..