Nicola Sturgeon jokes with husband at polling station

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was all smiles as she met with voters and candidates at a Glasgow polling station ahead of today's local elections.

The SNP leader was joined by her husband Peter Murrell, who drew giggles after he snuck up behind his wife and gave her a squeeze as she posed for photos.

Report by Buseld.

