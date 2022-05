Boris Johnson welcomes Japanese PM with RAF flypast

Boris Johnson has welcomed his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to Downing Street ahead of bilateral discussions in Number 10.

The pair watched an RAF flypast at Horse Guards Parade, where Mr Kishida was also invited to inspect a guard of honour.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn