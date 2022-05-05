Scottish party leaders cast their votes in council elections

Hopeful Scottish party leaders have made their way to the polls, as they join voters for the local council elections.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross appeared with his wife Krystle and two sons, and Labour's Anas Sarwar was also joined by wife Furheen Ashrif.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie arrived by bicycle, while the Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton headed to his local library.

Report by Buseld.

