Is Force Fetch using ear pinch correct for every type of dog

Bill states, "One of the reasons I make videos is because my mission is to get people to train their own dogs.

So I'm always interested in amateur trainers that do train their own dog.

Today Pam Wilson comes as she's had an issue w one of her puppies, Worthy.

She is a true amateur in every sense and has been very competitive, she is a fine trainer, and I'm very proud of her.