Nigerian Officer Tackles Man Who Reportedly Killed 50 People!

ABUJA, Nigeria - Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said.

The attackers targeted the St.

Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said.

Among the dead were many children, he said.

The presiding priest was abducted as well, said Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria's lower legislative chamber.

"Our hearts are heavy,” Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted Sunday.

"Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people." Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll.

Timileyin said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher.

Videos appearing to be from the scene of the attack showed church worshippers lying in pools of blood while people around them wailed.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said "only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act," according to a statement from his spokesman.

"No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light.

Nigeria will eventually win," said Buhari, who was elected after vowing to end Nigeria's prolonged security crisis.