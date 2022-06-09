Mom of Buffalo Shooting Victim Speaks on America's Violent History

'My ancestors' blood is embedded in the soil' — Watch as Zeneta Everhart, mother of a Buffalo shooting victim, testifies before Congress and explains why America's education system needs a more honest reckoning with its history of racial violence

#buffalo #buffaloshooting #massshooting #Politics #News #NowThis