Charles has a laugh with footballer at Commonwealth Diaspora

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall host a reception for the Commonwealth Diaspora at Buckingham Palace, ahead of next month's Commonwealth Games.

Among the 500 invited guests was Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka, who was given the day off from training with the England squad so he could meet the royals.

Report by Edwardst.

